Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
SM Investments Corporation: TIME, Statista Name Three SM companies Among World's Best Companies

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME Magazine and Statista have recognized SM Investments Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, and China Banking Corporation as among the World's Best Companies for 2024. This accolade underscores the group's focus and exceptional performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

Frederic DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments, commented, "We are grateful to be part of the list of the world's best companies as it reflects our group's collective commitment to responsible and inclusive development. It also highlights our dedication to creating shared value for all stakeholders while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the enterprise."

SM continues to drive socio-economic growth, having created over 131,000 jobs and supported more than 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to date.

The company is also proactive in managing its environmental impact. In 2023, Philippine Geothermal Production Company, a wholly owned subsidiary, achieved a steam output of 2,604.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh). SM has also planted 2.65 million trees and seedlings, protected 24 hectares of mangroves, and installed 23.3 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar panels across its malls.

The "World's Best Companies 2024" ranking is the result of a comprehensive analysis to identify top-performing companies worldwide. The study evaluates companies across three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth, and Sustainability.

Employee satisfaction was assessed through surveys conducted in over 50 countries, with data from approximately 170,000 participants. Revenue growth was measured for companies with revenues of at least US $100 million in 2023, reflecting positive growth from 2021 to 2023. Sustainability evaluations were based on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data from Statista's ESG Database and targeted research.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/time-statista-name-three-sm-companies-among-worlds-best-companies-302248336.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
