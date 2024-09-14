Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.09.2024 16:36 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Jiangcun Academy, a new highland for rural revitalization and social science research under construction in E. China's Suzhou

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational project Jiangcun Academy aimed at inheriting and promoting the scholarly spirit of Chinese renowned sociologist Fei Xiaotong is under construction in Kaixiangong Village, Wujiang District in Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo provided by Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Since its commencement in February of this year, the project has garnered widespread attention from the academic community and society at large.

Kaixiangong Village, also known as "Jiangcun", is famous for the in-depth research conducted by Fei Xiaotong. Between 1936 and 2002, he visited the village 26 times and authored significant works such as "Peasant Life in China" and "From the Soil: The Foundations of Chinese Society", making the village an important window for the study of rural China.

The construction of the project is not only an inheritance of Fei's exploratory spirit but also a positive response to the rural revitalization. The academy is positioned to create a nationally significant social survey base, a social science laboratory, and a training demonstration base for rural revitalization with international influence.

The project covers an area of 35.5 mu (nearly 2.67 hectares), including teaching buildings and supporting facilities. Once completed, the teaching building will accommodate 300 students for teaching, discussion, and office use. It is expected to be completed and put into use by next June.

Jiangcun Academy will establish one base and four centers, namely the Chinese modernization Jiangcun research base, the international social science research center, the economic and social survey and experimental center, the rural revitalization training and demonstration center, and the cultural heritage and innovation center.

The academy will conduct teaching and research on urban and rural integration, rural revitalization, social governance, and cultural heritage, committed to producing influential and replicable theoretical results.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341997.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505732/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-jiangcun-academy-a-new-highland-for-rural-revitalization-and-social-science-research-under-construction-in-e-chinas-suzhou-302248346.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.