INFINIX MOBILITY: Infinix Taps Porsche Dreamer Stories Featured Creator: Discover the ZERO 40 Series GoPro Mode

Swim with Giants: Experience Whale Sharks Like Never Before with This Pro-Level Vlog Smartphone!

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What is it like to swim alongside the largest fish on Earth? Now, moments like this can be captured in real-time on the screen of the Infinix ZERO 40 5G as users dive deep into the ocean. Creative photographer Allan Yegon, armed with his Infinix ZERO 40 5G and GoPro device, embarked on an East African adventure. On Mafia Island in Tanzania, he dove beneath the waves and captured the rare moment of swimming with a giant whale shark-the same magnificent creature that starred in Blue Planet. The awe of encountering such a deep-sea giant, the fleeting sounds of the underwater world, and the unparalleled experience of life itself-these moments, once beyond the reach of mobile phones, are now within grasp thanks to the Infinix ZERO 40 Series.

Infinix-a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has recently introduced the newest models in its flagship ZERO 40 Series-the ZERO 40 5G and its 4G version, they are the first to support seamless and efficient shooting with GoPro connectivity, through the Works with GoPro program. Infinix has also invited five directors, including Rockkhound, the creator featured in Porsche dreamer stories, and Creative photographer Allan Yegon, from diverse backgrounds to visit Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America to capture unique stories using the ZERO 40 Series. Some of the scenes in these videos were captured by ZERO 40 Series connecting with a GoPro device.

"We aim to expand the possibilities of mobile video shooting by enhancing both convenience and usability. The GoPro Mode, enabled through the Works with GoPro program on the Infinix ZERO 40 Series, allows users to overcome limitations in various shooting scenarios, unlocking new opportunities to capture stunning content in diverse environments. With the ZERO 40 Series, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to document their unique stories, no matter where their journey takes them," says Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

The Infinix ZERO 40 Series is equipped with 50MP Ultra-Wide front and rear cameras and a 108MP OIS rear main camera, powered by the ProStable video capabilities. For the first time, Infinix worked with GoPro to expand outdoor exploration possibilities through the Works with GoPro program. The phone's integration with GoPro ensures simple operations and seamless connectivity with GoPro devices. The Infinix ZERO 40 Series offers a GoPro Mode that allows users to directly adjust GoPro device parameters. The phone can also serve as a monitor, enabling real-time observation and adjustment of GoPro footage.

Capture Your Own Stories: Exploring the World with Infinix ZERO 40 Gopro Mode

Through GoPro Mode, the Infinix ZERO 40 Series empowers filmmakers to document extraordinary stories from around the globe. These stories highlight the discovery of hidden beauty, rich cultural heritage, and untold wonders. Equipped with the ZERO 40 Series, these directors ventured into remote and awe-inspiring regions, capturing moments that would otherwise remain unseen. The lightweight design and powerful capabilities of these mobile tools allowed them to film independently and flexibly, without the need for heavy gear or additional help, fully immersing themselves in the breathtaking environments they encountered.

Infinix ZERO 40 Series | Works With GoPro | Travelers Vlog

The ZERO 40 Series ensured that these moments were captured in stunning detail, elevating the filmmakers' ability to document some of the world's most extreme explorations. Whether traversing the vast Al Ula desert in Saudi Arabia, with its towering ancient ruins and modern glass museums, or diving into the ocean depths off Mafia Island to chase rare whale sharks, the ZERO 40 5G's stunning 4K HD ProStable video capabilities pushed the boundaries of what's possible in mobile filmmaking.

Meet the Directors

Rockkhound, a renowned photographer and filmmaker, led the exploration of Southeast Asia, capturing the pulse of urban life and natural beauty. Featured by Porsche for his inspiring journey, Rockkhound has a remarkable talent for uncovering hidden stories and showcasing the resilience of diverse cultures through his lens. (You can read the full story here.) His work emphasizes the dynamic interplay between fashion, art, and urban culture, making him a trendsetter in the field.

Joining him on this exploration are directors like Mohammed Labidi, known for blending modern and traditional elements in the Middle East; Allan Yegon, who captures the essence of African tribes and nature; and Martin Bravo, a specialist in architectural and portrait photography. Together, these talented individuals bring unique perspectives to life, using their "digital eyes" to reveal the untold stories of the world.

Join the MVA Revolution: Enter for a Chance to Win $10,000 in Prizes!

Have you been inspired by the trailer? Infinix has officially kicked off the second MVA (Mobile Vlog Award 2024). All TikTok users can participate by adding the hashtag InfinixMVA, and Infinix has also developed a special filter called "Your Story, Your Style" for all TikTok users. Bring your story and join to win big prize!

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoH03tGhLXE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505760/Vlog_shot_Mafia_Island_Tanzania.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505761/Infinix_Works_With_GoPro_Program.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505762/Rockkhound_creator_featured_Porsche_dreamer_stories_ZERO_Creative_Ambassador.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505763/Enter_A_Chance_Win__10_000_Prizes.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-taps-porsche-dreamer-stories-featured-creator-discover-the-zero-40-series-gopro-mode-302248349.html