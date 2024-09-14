ITS China: 2024 China-MENA Intelligent Transportation Development and Cooperation Conference (Dubai) Will Be Held Soon

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Arab states. It is an important node for China-Arab relations to continue with the past and open up the future. In order to continuously strengthen the alignment of the development strategies of the transportation industry between China and the MENA region, and promote innovative cooperation in science, technology, finance and industries in the field of intelligent transportation, China Intelligent Transportation Association (ITS China), as the only national level social organization representing Chinas intelligent transportation industry and facing the world, will organize and hold the 2024 China-MENA Intelligent Transportation Development and Cooperation Conference (hereinafter referred to as the "Conference") in Dubai on 18thSeptember 2024.

With the theme of "Sharing and Matchmaking", the Conference will set up sessions such as keynote speeches, cooperation and exchanges, matchmaking negotiations and technical product display around the three major building blocks including urban intelligent transportation construction, intelligent networked new energy vehicles, smart logistics and public travel, so as to provide participants with market development consultation and resource matchmaking services and the opportunities for in-depth exchanges and matchmaking with relevant institutions in the MENA region, and promote practical project cooperation and implementation.

The Conference has received strong support from relevant departments of China, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries. More than 1,000 representatives from enterprises and institutions such as Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., Ltd. ( SUTPC) , Sunland Technology Co. Ltd., CATARC, Zhong'anlianke Technology and Beijing ICE TECH will be invited to actively participate in the Conference.

As the only nationwide non-profit social organization specializing in intelligent transportation in China, ITS China is committed to establishing communication channels in the field of intelligent transportation at home and abroad, and promoting the exchange of technologies and industries in the field of intelligent transportation. The 2024 China-MENA Intelligent Transportation Development and Cooperation Conference will certainly build a professional platform for dialogue and cooperation among relevant institutions in the transportation industry of China and MENA. The Conference will become an annual grand event for precise matchmaking of scientific and technological innovation needs and sharing of successful experiences. We will share the scientific and technological innovation achievements of intelligent transportation with relevant institutions of the countries along Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) routes to jointly promote the rapid development of intelligent transportation and create a better future for transportation!

