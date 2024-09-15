First immunotherapy regimen before and after surgery to demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival improvement in this setting

Positive results from the NIAGARA Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca's IMFINZI (durvalumab)in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Patients were treated with IMFINZIin combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before radical cystectomy (surgery to remove the bladder) followed by IMFINZIas adjuvant monotherapy.

These results will be presented today during a Presidential Symposium at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona, Spain (abstract LBA5) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine

In a planned interim analysis, patients treated with the IMFINZI perioperative regimen showed a 32% reduction in the risk of disease progression, recurrence, not undergoing surgery, or death versus the comparator arm (based on EFS hazard ratio [HR] of 0.68; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.56-0.82; p<0.0001). Estimated median EFS was not yet reached for IMFINZIarm versus 46.1 months for the comparator arm. An estimated 67.8% of patients treated with the IMFINZI regimen were event free at two years compared to 59.8% in the comparator arm.

Results from the key secondary endpoint of OS showed the IMFINZI perioperative regimen reduced the risk of death by 25% versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy with radical cystectomy (based on OS HR of 0.75; 95% CI 0.59-0.93; p=0.0106). Median survival was not yet reached for either arm. An estimated 82.2% of patients treated with the IMFINZI regimenwere alive at two years compared to 75.2% in the comparator arm.

Professor Thomas Powles, MD, Director of Barts Cancer Centre (QMUL), London, UK, and principal investigator in the NIAGARA trial, said: "Neoadjuvant chemotherapy with bladder removal has been the mainstay of treatment for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer for nearly twenty years; however, half of patients still go to suffer a devastating recurrence. Adding durvalumab before and after surgery significantly reduced the chance of recurrence and extended survival, a significant advance with the potential to transform the standard of care for these patients who desperately need better outcomes."

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The NIAGARA data showed compelling improvements in both event-free survival and overall survival, with more than 80 percent of patients treated with the IMFINZI perioperative regimen alive at two years. This is the first immunotherapy regimen to significantly extend overall survival in muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and it further validates our strategy to move cancer treatment as early as possible to maximize benefit for patients."

Summary of results: NIAGARA

?IMFINZI-based regimen (n=533) Neoadjuvant chemotherapy (n=530) EFS Number of patients with event (%) 187 (35.1) 246 (46.4) Median EFS (95% CI) (in months) NR (NR-NR) 46.1 (32.2-NR) HR (95% CI) 0.68 (0.56-0.82) p-value <0.0001 EFS rate at 12 months (%) 76.0 69.9 EFS rate at 24 months (%) 67.8 59.8 OS Number of deaths, n (%) 136 (25.5) 169 (31.9) HR (95% CI) 0.75 (0.59-0.93) Stratified log-rank p-value 0.0106 OS rate at 12 months (%) 89.5 86.5 OS rate at 24 months (%) 82.2 75.2

i With the observed number of events, the boundary for declaring statistical significance was 0.04123 for a 4.9% overall 2-sided alpha ii With the observed number of events, the boundary for declaring statistical significance was 0.01543 for a 4.9% overall 2-sided alpha. Data cutoff 24 Apr 2024. iii Unplanned pCR re-analysis (DCO Apr 24), including 59 samples omitted from formal pCR analysis. ?NR, not reached

IMFINZIwas generally well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings. Further, adding IMFINZI to neoadjuvant chemotherapy was consistent with the known profile for this combination and did not compromise patients' ability to complete surgery compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone. Grade 3 and 4 adverse events due to any cause occurred in 69% of patients treated with IMFINZIand 68% of patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

In addition to NIAGARA, IMFINZI is also being tested across early- and late-stage bladder cancer in various treatment combinations, including in non-muscle invasive disease (POTOMAC), patients with MIBC who are cisplatin-ineligible or refusing cisplatin (VOLGA) and locally advanced or metastatic disease (NILE).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI (durvalumab) or IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.



Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency:IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.

Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.

Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.

: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis. Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy. Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss. Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.

: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic.

: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic. Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.

: Hypoparathyroidism. Other (hematologic/immune): Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Infusion-Related Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Infusion-related reactions occurred in 10 (2.6%) patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

Lactation

There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Unresectable Stage III NSCLC

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (=2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.

Resectable NSCLC

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (=1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.

Metastatic NSCLC

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.

Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (=3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%) and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).

Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.

Primary advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer

In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).

In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (=4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).

The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.

Indications:

IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors =4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.

IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).

Please see additional Important Safety Information throughout and Full Prescribing Informationincluding Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products

Notes

Muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Bladder cancer is the 9th most common cancer in the world, with more than 614,000 patients diagnosed each year. The most common type of bladder cancer is urothelial carcinoma, which begins in the urothelial cells of the urinary tract.

MIBC, named for its growth into the muscle wall of the bladder, accounts for about a quarter of all bladder cancer cases. In the MIBC setting, approximately 117,000 patients are treated with current standard of care. Standard treatment includes neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radical cystectomy. However, even after cystectomy, patients experience high rates of recurrence and a poor prognosis. Approximately 50% of patients who undergo bladder removal surgery experience disease recurrence. Treatment options that prevent disease recurrence after surgery are critically needed.

NIAGARA

NIAGARA is a randomized, open-label, multi-center, global Phase III trial evaluating IMFINZIas treatment for patients with MIBC before and after radical cystectomy. In the trial, 1,063 patients were randomized to receive IMFINZIplus chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone prior to cystectomy, followed by IMFINZIor no further treatment after surgery.

The trial is being conducted at 192 centers across 22 countries including in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its dual primary endpoints are EFS, defined as the time from treatment randomization to an event like tumor recurrence or progression and pathologic complete response. Key secondary endpoints are OS and safety.

IMFINZI

IMFINZI (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.

IMFINZIis the only approved immunotherapy and the global standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy. Additionally, IMFINZIis approved as a perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in resectable NSCLC, for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and in combination with a short course of IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl) and chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic NSCLCs.

??In addition to its indications in lung cancers, IMFINZIis approved in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) in locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer and in combination with IMJUDOin unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). IMFINZIis also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan and the EU. IMFINZI is also approved in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) followed by IMFINZImonotherapy in primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) in the US. In the EU, IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by olaparib and IMFINZI is approved for patients with mismatch repair proficient disease advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, and IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI alone is approved for patients with dMMR disease.?

?Since the first approval in May 2017, more than 220,000 patients have been treated with IMFINZI. As part of a broad development program, IMFINZIis being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with SCLC, NSCLC, breast cancer, bladder cancer, several gastrointestinal and gynaecologic cancers, and other solid tumors.

AstraZeneca in immuno-oncology (IO)

AstraZeneca is a pioneer in introducing the concept of immunotherapy into dedicated clinical areas of high unmet medical need. The Company has a comprehensive and diverse IO portfolio and pipeline anchored in immunotherapies designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumor immune response and stimulate the body's immune system to attack tumors.

?AstraZeneca strives to redefine cancer care and help transform outcomes for patients with IMFINZIa monotherapy and in combination with IMJUDO as well as other novel immunotherapies and modalities. The Company is also investigating next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and therapeutics that harness different aspects of immunity to target cancer, including cell therapy and T cell engagers.

?AstraZeneca is pursuing an innovative clinical strategy to bring IO-based therapies that deliver long-term survival to new settings across a wide range of cancer types. The Company is focused on exploring novel combination approaches to help prevent treatment resistance and drive longer immune responses. With an extensive clinical program, the Company also champions the use of IO treatment in earlier disease stages, where there is the greatest potential for cure.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal Metabolism, and Respiratory Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

World Health Organization. International Agency for Research on Cancer. Bladder Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/30-bladder-fact-sheet.pdf. Accessed September 2024. American Cancer Society. What Is Bladder Cancer? Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/bladder-cancer/about/what-is-bladder-cancer.html. Accessed September 2024. Burger M, et al. Epidemiology and Risk Factors of Urothelial Bladder Cancer. Eur Urol. 2013;63(2):234-241. National Collaborating Centre for Cancer. Bladder Cancer: Diagnosis and Management. London: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK356289. Accessed September 2024. Cerner CancerMPact database. Accessed September 2024. Reflects epidemiology estimates across G8 countries (US, EU, Japan, China). Witjes JA, et al. EAU Guidelines on Muscle-invasive and Metastatic Bladder Cancer. Eur Urol. 2021;1-94.

US-93498 Last Updated 9/24

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240915735416/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Brendan McEvoy +1 302 885 2677

Chelsea Tressler +1 302 855 2677

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com