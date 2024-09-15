Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2024) - In a major development for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of JET (Satoshi Airline) on September 9, 2024. The JET/USDT trading pair has been available to users on LBank Exchange.





JET [Satoshi Airline]



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/223393_768b54e9c4c90beb_001full.jpg

Satoshi Airline is a blockchain-based travel app combining fly-to-earn and travel-to-earn models. It integrates Web3 elements, including social-fi and game-fi features. Users can book flights through a dedicated app, with NFT cardholders receiving higher rewards based on travel distance.

Introducing Satoshi Airline: Making Every Air Travel Count

Satoshi Airline is a groundbreaking decentralized Web3 ecosystem that merges air travel with blockchain technology, offering travelers a unique fly-to-earn experience. By leveraging gamification and blockchain, users can earn crypto rewards simply by flying. The platform integrates Global Distribution System (GDS), an airline reservation network, making Satoshi Airline the first in the world to adopt a fly-to-earn business model. Their mission is to connect travel enthusiasts with Web3, decentralized apps, and blockchain technology, allowing millions to benefit from digital assets while enjoying air travel.

What sets Satoshi Airline apart is its low barrier to entry. Users can either own or rent NFTs to start earning rewards, which makes the ecosystem accessible to a wider audience. The rental system allows users to share earnings based on pre-agreed terms with NFT owners, incentivizing engagement without requiring upfront investment. With this innovative model, the company aims to democratize access to both blockchain and travel rewards, making it a perfect entry point for travelers unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies.

Satoshi Airline is more than just a travel platform; it's an educational gateway into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Millions of travelers who have never encountered blockchain technology will have the opportunity to learn and earn while flying. Through its JETSET modes, users can choose how they want to engage, whether they own NFTs or not. The app rewards both casual and frequent travelers, making air travel fun, rewarding, and accessible, while expanding its vision to include hotel bookings, AI chatbots, and beyond.

About JET Token

Users earn JET tokens through the Satoshi Reward App's Travel-to-Earn reward system. The system rewards Airplane NFT owners with JET tokens when they reach their travel destination and have used the Satoshi Airline app. JET tokens are used as the governance token in the ecosystem. Users can utilize JET tokens to participate in governance. These include deciding staking reward rates, possible voting features in the future, and more.

JET token has a total supply of 500,000,000. The travel-to-earn vault will be allocated 30%, used to reward Satoshi Airline users for flying with Satoshi Apps. 25% are reserved for marketing and strategic partnerships. This part will also serve as a reserve for the travel to earn rewards after the 10th year. Private sale accounts for 15% of the total supply, offering early participants profitable investment opportunities. 10% will be reserved for team members for long-term growth. The remaining 20% goes to liquidity and airdrop purposes for the sake of a prolonged upward trend.

Learn More about MIRAI:

Website: https://satoshiair.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/satoshiairline_info

Twitter: https://x.com/Satoshiairline

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223393

SOURCE: LBank