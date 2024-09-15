Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 15.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2024 20:24 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olight Group Co.,Ltd: World's 1st Flashlight Experience Store Kicks Off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a brand committed to becoming a global leader in mid-to-high-end flashlights, opened the world's first flashlight experience store at Fashion Show Las Vegas. On the same day, it hosted a major new product launch event and a fan festival for its loyal customers.

Olight Fall Event 2024

A Retail Revolution

The store adopts an advanced digital retail model that seamlessly integrates online and offline channels. Leveraging cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other cutting-edge technologies, Olight has created a unified system for warehousing, logistics, supply chain management, and retail. This enhances operational efficiency and allows consumers to order online and pick up in-store, offering a more convenient and efficient shopping experience.

"Olight has consistently focused on the U.S. market and achieved outstanding results online. We want our first experience store to not only showcase our products but also serve as a bridge between the online and offline, connecting our brand with our customers," said Mavis Xiao, CMO of Olight.

Olight Experience Store at Fashion Show Las Vegas

New Product Launches

Olight unveiled five new products at the event: Arkfeld Ultra, Baton Turbo, Perun 3, Sphere, and the Arkfeld Pro (Paw Edition). The Arkfeld Ultra uses a new aluminum material, making it one of the toughest and most scratch-resistant flashlights in the world. Olight also used this material to create a special gift for each audience member.

With the release of the Arkfeld Pro (Paw Edition), Olight announced an animal charity project in 13 countries, dedicated to supporting animal welfare for at least two years. For every Arkfeld Pro (Paw Edition) sold, Olight will donate $5 to local animal charities. This initiative aims to raise funds for animal protection and increase social awareness and action.

O-Fan Day: Celebrating the Community

O-Fan Day was a fan festival where Olight expressed its appreciation to the O-Fans, whom Olight believes are the driving force behind the brand's growth. Olight held a fan award ceremony to recognize fans who have made outstanding contributions to supporting and promoting the brand. Over 200 O-Fans attended the festival, celebrating with Olight's management, R&D teams, and more.

The Olight Fall Event 2024 was the brand's most important event of the year. As a brand dedicated to establishing itself as a global leader in flashlights, Olight is bold in breaking the mold. This Fall Event demonstrated Olight's determination to redefine the flashlight industry through innovation and to promote the development of the entire industry.

About Olight:

Olight is committed to becoming a global leader in mid-to-high-end flashlights and driving the industry forward. Its diverse product range caters to various scenarios, from everyday carry to outdoor adventures, and is available across Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505893/5895b95e_ce34_4664_a9d1_8d595bcd0115_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505894/d38df204_4119_4269_98d7_115c79b0621e.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-1st-flashlight-experience-store-kicks-off-in-las-vegas-302248480.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.