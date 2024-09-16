Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024

16.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
VeriPark Wins Three Top Honors from IDC

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global solution provider with focus on the Financial Services Industry, has won the "Omni-Engagement Transformation" award in IDC's Real Results program for the successful Dynamics 365 + VeriTouch CRM implementation First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Enabling Financial Institutions to Become Digital Leaders

This project also earned VeriPark the Overall Winner title, achieving the highest score across all categories. This award recognizes technology companies that provide solutions resulting in measurable benefits for financial institutions.

Additionally, VeriPark has been named to the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100. The elite list features technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries. To view the list in its entirety, please visit https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. VeriPark is committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

"These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that produce real, measurable outcomes for our clients." said Ozkan Erener, CEO of VeriPark. "We look forward to continuing our work to help financial institutions achieve operational excellence and enhanced customer experiences."

"Teamwork is the cornerstone of progress, and our team has proven this through their exceptional work in implementing the advanced cloud-based CRM system along with Microsoft & VeriPark. Their dedication, synergy, and partnership have enabled us to revolutionize how we serve our customers and drive our bank's growth," said Suhail Bin Tarraf, Group Chief Operations Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

About VeriPark

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on FSI, VeriPark's Intelligent Customer Experience suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels.

With its main offices located in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, VeriPark helps financial institutions to enhance customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell capabilities. Their proven, secure, and scalable solutions cover Customer Engagement, Omni-Channel Delivery, Branch Automation, and Loan Origination. VeriPark collaborates closely with clients, crafting innovative technology strategies and solutions that impact millions of people daily, bringing the promise of digital transformation to life.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447880/VeriPark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veripark-wins-three-top-honors-from-idc-302247748.html

