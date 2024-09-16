Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in BioPharma Product Testing, announces the closing of its acquisition of Infinity Laboratories, Inc. ("Infinity"). Founded in 1991, Infinity operates eight state-of-the-art laboratories across the United States and employs approximately 100 staff. Infinity's significant microbiology testing footprint with best-in-class systems provides local services in key regions of the country, expanding the Eurofins microbiology footprint. The company also offers chemistry, sterilisation, and package testing to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device clients. Its package testing services in California provide an ideal complement to Eurofins' Pennsylvania-based package testing services. Infinity's core competencies, client relationships, and geographic coverage also complement and enhance the Eurofins network's extensive portfolio in BioPharma Product Testing and Medical Device Testing services to clients across the United States and around the world.

The acquisition further bolsters the Eurofins BioPharma and Medical Device Testing network's national and global footprint to provide the most comprehensive and competitive service offering in the industry. In return, Infinity and its clients gain access to Eurofins' extensive laboratory network, analytical portfolio and leading IT systems.

Comment from Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome Infinity's teams to Eurofins. The addition of Infinity's laboratories and competencies to Eurofins' leading BioPharma Services network of companies further increases our leadership in providing the most innovative, high-quality and cost-competitive services and IT systems to our clients."

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific S.E. network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 62,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific S.E. are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

About Infinity

Infinity Laboratories was founded in 1991 as a regional microbiology laboratory committed to quality solutions and customer success. Today, Infinity has expanded into eight facilities across the United States to proudly serve its pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device partners with the combined flexibility and customer engagement of a local partner and the best-in-class systems of a coast-to-coast network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240915133411/en/

Contacts:

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com