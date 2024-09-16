The analysis from Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce finds that the average price for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system cells continued to slide in August, reaching CNY 0. 35/Wh ($0. 049/Wh). Meanwhile, demand for large capacity cells continued to grow at a steady pace. From ESS News As prices of raw materials continue to fall, battery cell costs are facing downward pressure. Following a drop in the price of battery-grade lithium carbonate below CNY 90,000/ton ($12,654/ton) in July, a new historic low was set in August as the price further declined below CNY 80,000/ton, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...