The U. S. Trade Representative decided that it will expand tariffs on solar components, batteries, semiconductors, steel, and EVs from China. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Trade Representative ruled to maintain Section 301 tariffs on goods shipped from China. The tariffs include 25% on batteries and steel, 50% tariffs on semiconductors, and a 100% tariff rate on Chinese EV imports. The agency said that many of the tariffs will take effect on September 27. The Section 301 tariffs categorize semiconductors into two main groups, polysilicon for solar modules and silicon wafers, often used in computing. ...

