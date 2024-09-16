Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 16 September 2024

Name of applicant:

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

15 March 2024

To:

14 September 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

787,998

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

NIL

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

NIL

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

787,998

Name of contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.