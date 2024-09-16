Höegh LNG announces name change to Höegh Evi

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce its new name, Höegh Evi.

Standing for "energy vector infrastructure," the name Evi reflects the recent expansion of our focus beyond LNG import terminals to encompass innovative and tangible clean energy solutions. As a leader in liquefied gas handling, Höegh Evi is accelerating the energy transition with floating infrastructure for ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carbon transport and storage (CCS), in addition to LNG.

"In a world of rapid change and evolving energy demands, customers need a partner to help them balance today's energy security needs with tomorrow's clean energy ambitions. Höegh Evi will continue to be a leading provider of floating LNG infrastructure while we are also applying our skills and experience to bring marine infrastructure for clean molecules into operation by the end of this decade," said Erik Nyheim, President & CEO of Höegh Evi.

Höegh Evi has been a pioneer in liquefied gas solutions for more than 50 years and will continue to be a market leader in LNG with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) and LNG carriers. The company is also developing innovative marine infrastructure including floating ammonia and H2 import terminals, ammonia cracking technology and CCS.

"The name Höegh Evi continues to speak to our heritage and our strong reputation within the LNG industry, while capturing the expansion of our focus in response to new demands and the energy transition. Together, the Höegh Evi team both at sea and onshore is very excited to develop clean and efficient solutions to the benefit of people and planet in the future," said Morten W. Høegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Höegh Evi.

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. will change its company name to Höegh Evi Ltd. Along with the new name, the company has adopted a new logo and visual identity. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

For more information, please contact:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of Communications and Marketing

christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 950 95 481

