ConSol USA, Inc.: ConSol USA and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Partner to Address National Cyber Workforce Shortages and Support Underserved Communities

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Consol USA is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to address critical shortages in the national cyber workforce. This initiative aligns with ConSol USA's commitment to The White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) to deliver 11,000 new cyber warriors by 2027. As a provider of outsourced cybersecurity solutions, ConSol USA is dedicated to creating meaningful employment opportunities for excluded and underserved communities across the country.





ConSol USA Logo

ConSol USA focuses on innovation, workforce development, and community engagement, with a commitment to addressing the nation's cybersecurity human capital gap.



Robert Tibbs, CEO of ConSol USA, stated, "ConSol was honored to advise The White House on the development of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy. This partnership with DCED directly supports this critical national initiative and reflects ConSol USA's core mission of inclusively developing communities through a 'systems thinking' approach - where we address the complex challenges within the cybersecurity workforce and broader societal issues in a holistic and interconnected manner."

The partnership will launch a pilot project in Philadelphia, focusing on the recruitment, training, and deployment of 40 new Cyber Associates. These Associates will be sourced through ConSol's established partnerships and a comprehensive recruiting campaign, targeting underserved communities within the City. Upon completing their training, these individuals will be directly hired as full-time employees of ConSol USA and placed in key cybersecurity roles under contracts with corporate and institutional clients in the Greater Philadelphia area.

"As we witness more frequent cyberattacks targeting enterprises of all sizes, a trained workforce remains the cornerstone of protecting Pennsylvania's businesses from these growing threats," said Jen Gilburg, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Entrepreneurship for DCED. "By equipping Consol's Cyber Associates with the skills and knowledge they need, we not only safeguard our economic infrastructure but also ensure that our businesses can thrive in an increasingly digital world."

ConSol USA is committed to providing competitive compensation and a range of wraparound services to support the personal and professional development of its Cyber Associates. This includes ongoing training, upskilling, coaching, and mentoring to ensure that each Associate is fully prepared for their role. Additionally, ConSol USA will maintain close relationships with its clients to ensure successful and mutually beneficial placements, fostering long-term upward mobility.

Racheal Fosu, President and COO of ConSol USA, commented, "ConSol USA is excited to demonstrate our model in Philadelphia and inclusively expand its impact to communities across Pennsylvania, supporting Governor Josh Shapiro's bold, inclusive, innovative vision.

Our primary focus is on both developing and retaining this talent by providing services through local partnerships - offering access to affordable childcare, and high-speed technology, and addressing socio-economic barriers. These efforts ensure that our Associates are well-supported on their career journey in this high-demand workforce that is critical to securing our nation."

Following the successful implementation of the pilot program in Philadelphia, ConSol USA plans to extend this initiative throughout rural and urban Pennsylvania and replicate this model to other states, further contributing to the growth and development of the nation's cyber workforce while providing opportunities to excluded and underserved populations.

