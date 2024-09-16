Ampin Energy Transition and Japan's Sumitomo Corp. have formed a joint venture company, Ampin C&I Power, to develop renewable energy sources in India. From pv magazine India Japan's Sumitomo Corp. has entered India's commercial and industrial renewable energy market in collaboration with India's Ampin Energy Transition. The two partners have formed a joint venture company, Ampin C&I Power, to develop renewable energy sources in India and supply electricity to commercial and industrial clients under power purchase agreements (PPAs). The venture will create a 1 GW portfolio of renewable energy ...

