Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies unveiled

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has announced the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies, a global ranking of the leading chemical producers worldwide based on 2023 sales.

ICIS Logo

Germany-based BASF is again the world's largest chemical company, with sales of $76.1 billion in 2023, down 21.1% year on year.

Rounding out the Top 5 are China-based Sinopec with $71.3 billion in chemical sales, followed by US-based Dow with $44.6 billion, US-based LyondellBasell with $41.1 billion and US-based ExxonMobil with $40.7 billion.

Most chemical companies saw significant sales declines in 2023 on weak global demand exacerbated by an extended period of customer destocking.

"Many companies experienced the longest stretch of destocking in memory through 2023, exceeding levels during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. Chemical companies are seeing some improvement thus far in 2024 but far from a meaningful recovery," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"Companies across the sector from commodity to specialty manufacturers were impacted by weak demand, destocked supply chains, and energy and logistics woes. China demand did not bounce back from COVID shutdowns as everyone hoped," said Nigel Davis, senior executive at ICIS.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking compiles sales, operating profits, net income, total assets, capital expenditures and R&D spending for the world's leading producers.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

Currency conversions to US dollars for the ranking are based on year-end 2023 exchange rates.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across the chemical, fertilizer and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, taking the pressure out of negotiations and giving customers space for more innovative thinking, through published datasets including price assessments, price forecasts, supply and demand fundamentals and more. Over 150 years of shaping the world by connecting markets to optimize the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE15 company with a market cap of £67.8 billion and an employee base of over 35,000 experts across 40 countries.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalization is approximately £67.8 billion | €80.4 billion | $89.1 billion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/4911044/ICIS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-icis-top-100-chemical-companies-unveiled-302248308.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.