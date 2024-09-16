Hesai Technology: Game-Changing Lidar OT128 from Hesai Unveiled at IAA Transportation, Accelerating Autonomous Vehicles' Commercial Deployment

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology, is launching its powerful new lidar solution OT128 at Europe's biggest commercial vehicle trade fair IAA Transportation in Hannover (booth location: Hall 12, C71). Hesai's OT128 is the most mature 360° long-range lidar in the market and is driving the rapid development of autonomous vehicles' all-around sensing capabilities.

Hesai's OT128 achieves a detection range of up to 200 meters at 10% reflectivity, meeting the demanding requirements of level 4 (L4) autonomous driving and other high-precision applications. With a finest angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.125° and data points exceeding 3.45 million points per second, the OT128 captures environmental details with levels of clarity that far exceed the automotive industry's requirements.

With 66% fewer parts than the previous-generation product, Hesai's OT128 has a significantly less complex architecture. This means that the unit can be mass-produced on automated manufacturing lines, reducing the production time by over 95% compared to the previous generation.

Hesai ensures safety and reliability with its ASIL B-certified products, including the Pandar128, QT128, and AT128, supported by a rigorous internal safety process. Leveraging this experience, the OT128 also meets ISO 26262 ASIL B functional safety standards and complies with ISO 21434 cybersecurity requirements.

OT128 has passed over 50 automotive-grade reliability tests. It boasts a design life exceeding 30,000 hours - 3 times the industry average - ensuring that the OT128 maintains exceptional performance even after prolonged operation in high temperatures.

Thanks to its excellent performance, Hesai's OT128 has already been tested by pre-launch customers in Europe, including L4 autonomous driving, port logistics automation, industrial robotics, heavy machinery and smart factories. Companies such as Embotech and EasyMile have reported exceptional real-world performance, highlighting the OT128's potential to transform the autonomous vehicle and industrial automation sectors.

According to the Lidar for Automotive 2024 report by Yole Intelligence, an international market research firm, Hesai ranks No. 1 in the robotic car lidar market globally, with a 74% market share. Among the top 10 autonomous driving companies in the world, 9 use Hesai's 360° high-performance lidar.

Hesai has established a strong presence in Europe - with a sales and application engineering office in Stuttgart - as well as the US and Asia, with customers located in over 40 countries.

