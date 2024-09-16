TECNO Launches GoalTogether Campaign to Celebrate Saudi Arabia Youth's Unstoppable Pride and Ambition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the AFC Champions League EliteTM is officially kicking off, TECNO, the Official Global Supporter of AFC Club Competitions, is delighted to unveil its GoalTogether brand campaign in Saudi Arabia. This campaign aims to encourage Saudi Arabian consumers to never stop striving for their dreams and goals, while celebrate the exciting event together with them.

The campaign kicked off with an exhilarating brand manifesto, "Goal Together", which artistically weaves together the intensity of AFC Champions League EliteTM matches with the lively rhythm of daily passions in Saudi Arabia. The brand film crafts a resonant narrative that draws a powerful parallel between the competitive drive in sports and the individual quests of Saudi consumers and the beautiful ambition of all Saudi Arabia's youth for future. Not only does it blend the two realms of the stadium and everyday life, but it also communicates the spirit of Saudi people and the nation: It's our ambition that drives us towards success on the field, as a nation or as an innovator. The film captures a spectrum of Saudi individuals-ranging from innovators pushing the boundaries of advancement, to young gamers passionate about their craft, and women breaking barriers in their lives-who, despite their diversity, are united in their pursuit.

In recent years, with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's economy has experienced a transformation through income diversification, resulting in an enhancement of its economic strength and international standing. This achievement is derived from the relentless drive and progressive spirit of the Saudi people, who have consistently endeavored for progress across various fields-be it sports, education, professional domains, or on the global stage. In tandem with these developments, consumer confidence and national pride are experiencing a significant upward trajectory. Whether it is the power of women or the enthusiasm of young people, everyone can feel this upward vibrancy and strength.

"We deeply understand the relentless and ambitious spirit of Saudi consumers in their approach to progress," said Laury Bai, chief marketing officer of TECNO, "We aspire for this campaign to serve as a bridge, capturing the relentless pursuit of triumph to provide local consumers with a deeper insight into TECNO's brand ethos and its alignment with the prevailing spirit and aspirations of modern Saudi Arabia."

The GoalTogether brand campaign serves as a natural progression of TECNO's "Stop at Nothing" brand ethos, which represents the belief of all TECNO users in emerging markets who never stop pushing limits in pursuit of excellence. Guided by the brand ethos, TECNO has rolled out a range of activities in emerging markets like India, the Philippines, and Turkey, aimed at inspiring young consumers to celebrate the diverse aspects of life. The consistent execution of these motivational campaigns underscores TECNO's position as a trailblazer in the tech industry and, more importantly, as a beacon of inspiration and support for the aspirations of young consumers worldwide.

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

