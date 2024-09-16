Anzeige
WKN: LYX00F | ISIN: LU1829221024 | Ticker-Symbol: LYMS
Tradegate
16.09.24
11:21 Uhr
70,83 Euro
-0,30
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 II UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 II UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,7970,8111:24
70,8070,8111:24
16.09.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Sep-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.0545 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41466261 
CODE: NASD LN 
ISIN: LU1829221024 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASD LN 
Sequence No.:  347016 
EQS News ID:  1988619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1988619&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
