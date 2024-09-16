Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Under the leadership of new Chairman His Excellency, Calvin St. Juste, the newly reformed St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) is off to a flying start as it ramps up operations within the country.





In two recent events, hosted on behalf of Authorised Agents (AAs), public benefactors and real estate developers on the island, as well as international marketing agents, Mr St Juste outlined a roadmap for the CIU's transformation as it enters into the next phase of its transition, signalling a step-change in how the Unit operates.

At these well attended and highly engaging events, St. Juste shared his insight on the future of the CIU, outlining six core principles that he asserted would guide its operations:

Transparency Communication Good governance Transformation Global leadership Sustainability

Mr. St. Juste said: "It is a privilege to lead the Citizenship by Investment Unit into the next phase of its development, building on our reputation as the first and the finest. Each of these principles is integral to delivering with excellence in everything we do, with a focus on professionalism and outstanding customer service. We look forward to working in collaboration with key stakeholders and strategic partners to achieve this ambition".





Mr. St. Juste's approach and leadership was endorsed by St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who addressed the local audience, providing crucial insight into the history of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and explaining why the implementation of recent changes was vital to the Unit's survival and longevity.

The events were capped by an invitation to guests to offer their feedback on how to reinvigorate a healthy pipeline of activity, and ensure St. Kitts and Nevis would remain competitive globally, restoring its reputation for excellence.

In his remarks, Chairman St. Juste also noted the departure of Head of the Unit Mr. Michael Martin, who has stepped down from his role, and thanked him for his contribution to the CIU during his tenure.

The Unit has recently concluded a recruitment campaign for which more than 1,000 applications were received for 27 roles, signaling a healthy interest among both the general public in the Federation and overseas, in re-establishing the country's market leading position in this thriving industry.

Operations for the new statutory body will commence on 1 October 2024 with His Excellency Mr. St. Juste set to embark on a global tour of key partner locations, beginning in the Middle East and Asia, shortly thereafter.





