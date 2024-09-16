The Brazilian authorities say they plan to hold a large-scale energy storage auction in 2025, potentially creating a market for large-scale storage facilities in the country. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced plans to open a public consultation for a capacity reserve auction focused solely on battery storage, set for 2025. Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira stated that, alongside this auction, the government also plans to hold a previously scheduled auction in 2024 for reserve capacity from thermal and hydroelectric sources. He said that the goal of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...