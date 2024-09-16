Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces today the launch of a tender offer on the following series of existing notes:

€300,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2027 (ISIN FR0014000T33);

€350,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due 7 March 2028 (ISIN FR0013321536);

€500,000,000 5.500 per cent. Notes due 9 October 2028 (ISIN FR001400L1E0); and

€325,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 1 April 2029 (ISIN FR0014002QG3).

In parallel, the Company announces its intention to issue Euro denominated fixed rate notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions.

The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 16 September 2024. In particular, the offer is subject to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000, which the Company may increase or decrease in its sole and absolute discretion, and to the pricing of the New Notes.

These operations will enable the Company to proactively manage and further extend the Company's debt maturity profile and optimise its balance sheet structure.

The tender offer will run from 16 September 2024 to 4:00 p.m. (Paris time) on 23 September 2024. The results of the offer are intended to be announced on 24 September 2024.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Funding" section of Carmila's Finance webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/funding/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916937496/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Pierre-Yves Thirion CFO

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna Corporate Communications Director

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10