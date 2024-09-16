CDPHP Announces Excellent Ratings From the National Committee for Quality Assurance

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / CDPHP is pleased to announce that the locally-based, physician founded health plan has some of the highest-rated commercial health plans in the nation, according to NCQA's Commercial Health Plan Ratings 2024.









"The very high bar set for health plan quality ratings persists, but due to the tremendous efforts of our team and our strong relationships with valued physician partners, CDPHP continues to perform among the highest-rated commercial health plans in the nation according to NCQA's Health Plan Ratings 2024," said Brian O'Grady, president and CEO, CDPHP. "If you are shopping for health care coverage this fall, do your research, compare plan benefits and extras, and keep these high-quality ratings top of mind," added O'Grady.

NCQA rates plans on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the highest score and 1 is the lowest. Plans were scored on patient experience, prevention, and treatment, as well as NCQA Health Plan Accreditation.

Below is a breakdown of how commercial CDPHP plans are rated for 2024*:

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. - Commercial (HMO) - 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians' Healthcare Network - Commercial (HMO/POS Combined) - 4.5 out of 5

CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. - Commercial (PPO) - 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians' Healthcare Network - Commercial (PPO) - 4.5 out of 5

Through innovative programs and partnerships, CDPHP is embedded in doctor's offices, hospitals, and pharmacies; ensuring members get the right care, at the right place, and at the right time - improving quality and accessibility while lowering the total cost of care.

Continuing into 2025, CDPHP plans are designed to encourage members to stay healthy and offer numerous generous extras, including:

No cost-share for insulin obtained in network for a 30-day supply

$0 primary care physician visits and Tier 1 medications for members under age 19

Up to $1,500 doula reimbursement

Up to $600 per year for going to the gym, youth sports fees, parent and baby classes, fitness classes, or wearable fitness devices

Up to $100 for participating in a weight loss program

Fertility, pregnancy, and parenting tools

Live video doctor visits 24/7 for physical and mental health

*The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

