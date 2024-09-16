Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Genesis AI Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of Wildfire Defence Solutions Version 1.2, a powerful update to the wildfire management tool. This new version brings enhanced features aimed at helping communities, governments, and developers manage wildfire risks more effectively and efficiently. With the integration of advanced machine learning and geospatial data, Wildfire Defence Solutions V1.2 takes a proactive approach to wildfire prevention and preparedness.

Key New Features in Wildfire Defence Solutions V1.2:

Weather Data Integration for Informed Decision-Making: Wildfire V1.2 integrates real-time weather data, such as precipitation levels and Fire Weather Index, directly into the platform. Users can view weather conditions in the "Weather Tab" to make more informed decisions about wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts.



GenAI Layer Integration: V1.2 introduces a GenAI layer for enhanced visualization and analysis of treatment units. Users can toggle the GenAI layer on the map to identify key wildfire risk areas, and take actions accordingly.



Map and Table Visualization Enhancements: Improved map and table layouts offer a clearer, split 60:40 view for better readability in both the "View Analysis" and "Project Overview" sections. Users can now access side-by-side data and maps for seamless analysis.



Enhanced User Control with AOI Restrictions: To ensure data accuracy, V1.2 restricts users from drawing polygons outside the Area of Interest (AOI), ensuring relevant data is captured during the planning process.



Project List Pagination and Treatment Unit Updates: The Project List now supports pagination, improving user experience when handling large project datasets. The Treatment Unit table has also been updated to reflect the latest data for greater precision in wildfire mitigation planning.



Improved Fire Danger Rating and Fire Weather Index: New updates provide users with critical information on Fire Danger Ratings and Fire Weather Indexes to better gauge the level of wildfire risk in their region.



Custom Domain Setup: To provide clients with a personalized and professional interface, V1.2 allows the setup of custom domains for a branded web presence.



Real-Time API Token Management: For enhanced security and smoother operations, the update includes a refresh token system that checks token expiration before initiating API calls, maintaining continuous access to data.

Quality Improvements: In addition to the new features, V1.2 has addressed several usability improvements identified by both business analysts and QA teams to ensure the software remains robust and user-friendly.

About Wildfire Defense Solutions: Wildfire Defense Solutions is a cutting-edge AI tool designed to help communities, towns, cities, and governments estimate the costs of building wildfire-resilient infrastructures. The software offers real-time updates on wildfire risks, highlights probable fire paths, and automates Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP), previously done manually every 3-5 years. The platform draws on historical wildfire data, land ownership information, fuel types, and other geospatial datasets to deliver actionable intelligence for both public and private sector stakeholders.

Genesis continues to negotiate with several businesses, communities and cities to provide leadership and programming to help mitigate wildfires.

Dev Randhawa commented: "We are proud to release Version 1.2 of Wildfire Defense Solutions, which incorporates community feedback and advanced features to address wildfire risks," said Devinder Randhawa, CEO of Genesis AI. "Our software enables real-time planning and evaluation for communities at risk of wildfires, making it a critical tool in mitigating the financial and environmental costs associated with fire disasters."

About Genesis AI Corp.: Genesis AI Corp. is committed to developing advanced AI-driven solutions for geospatial analysis, forestry management, and wildfire protection. The Company's flagship platform, Wildfire Defense Solutions, leverages AI, machine learning, and data analytics to build digital models of forests and communities, helping stakeholders make smarter, data-driven decisions in managing natural resources and wildfire risks.



This press release reflects the latest features and improvements in Wildfire Defence Solutions, making it an invaluable tool for wildfire prevention and preparedness.

