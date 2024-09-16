Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EZVIZ launches its flagship RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, a multi-purpose cleaning masterpiece for hands-free experience

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home technology, elevates the industry pinnacle for an automated whole-home cleaning experience with the RS20 Pro, a robot that reduces human labor to almost zero for hybrid tasks on both hard floors and carpets.

EZVIZ unveils its flagship RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, bringing the automatic whole-home cleaning experience to new heights.

Pushing the boundary of EZVIZ's proprietary robotic technology, the RS20 Pro features various innovations: automatic mop installation and detachment, a 3-in-1, self-cleaning roller brush system, auto-lifting side brushes, and dynamic edge mopping. It comes with a multifunctional charging station for automatic dust emptying, mop washing, hot air drying, and clean water refilling. Moreover, the robot doubles as a mobile smart camera by integrating EZVIZ's market-proven security technology.

"We believe that the truth of smart cleaning is full automation for 100% freedom," said Kimi Zhou, EZVIZ's product manager of smart cleaning. "With the RS20 Pro, we're closer to this goal. Users won't have to deal with bad odors, dirty mops, clogged vacuums, or damp carpets."

Notably, the RS20 Pro takes care of delicate carpets seriously. It detects carpets in real time to avoid rubbing them with wet mops. It automatically detaches mops before stepping on a carpet, where it automatically lifts the side brushes to protect the fabric and increases the suction power to clean in-depth.

Ready for messy homes with pets and kids, the robot integrates LDS LiDAR, structured 3D laser and an AI camera to identify over 65 types of common objects, navigating even a multi-storey house smoothly. It vacuums with 7,200 suction power, and mops with dual swirling pads with 10N pressure. Its 3-in-1 roller brush further digs up hidden dirt with a combination of a rubber strip and a bristle brush. After heavy tasks, the RS20 Pro is a breeze to maintain - it self-empties collected wastes into the station, and uses the built-in blade to cut off tangled hair on the brush.

"Homeowners no longer need to clutter their rooms with multiple cleaning tools," remarked Zhou. "The all-in-one RS20 Pro is made for 'smart laziness,' giving people more time for family and hobbies."

Part of the EZVIZ Green initiative, the RS20 Pro uses recycled materials equivalent to about 16 plastic bottles in its body and contributes to the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan. Learn more on www.ezviz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501465/EZVIZ_RS20_Pro__02_1920x940.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-launches-its-flagship-rs20-pro-robot-vacuum-and-mop-combo-a-multi-purpose-cleaning-masterpiece-for-hands-free-experience-302245040.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.