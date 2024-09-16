CEO Stephane Degove will provide corporate overviews at Sachs' 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum in Basel, Chardan's 8 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York City, and the Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Phoenix.

Atamyo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new-generation gene therapies targeting neuromuscular disease, today announced its participation in six upcoming conferences in the US and Europe to highlight recent developments in its programs targeting limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs).

Atamyo CEO Stephan Degove will provide a corporate overview at Sach's 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference and the Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa 2024.

Sach's 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, held in Basel, Switzerland, on September 25-26, 2024: Presentation on September 25, at 11:40 am (CEST), in the Ruby Room. Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, held in New York City, on September 30 and October 1, 2024: Presentation on September 30 at 11:00 am (US EDT), in the Embassy Room. Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa, held in Phoenix, AZ, on October 7-9, 2024: Presentation on October 8, at 5:45 pm (US MST), at the FLW Ballroom F.

Two communications at the 29th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, October 8-12, 2024, in the Prague Congress Centre, Prague, Czech Republic, will describe Atamyo's LGMD programs.

"Preliminary results from a Phase 1-2 gene therapy study of ATA-100, AAV9 vector encoding FKRP, in patients with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy R9." Oral presentation by S. Olivier (Atamyo), at Congress Hall on Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8 am 8:15 am (CEST) "MRI characterization of the cardiac involvement in LGMD2i/R9." JY Hogrel (Institute of Myology, Paris) et al., Poster Board Number 87P at Forum Hall, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 5:15 pm 6:15 pm (CEST).

Two communications at the European Society of Gene Cell Therapy 31st Annual Congress, October 22-25, 2024 in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, will describe Atamyo's LGMD programs. Both posters will be presented during Poster Session II on Wednesday 23 October, 1:30 pm to 3 pm (CEST).

"Development of a quantitative alpha-dystroglycan glycosylation test in patients with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy R9 treated in ATA-001-FKRP open-label multicenter AAV trial." E Thevenot (Genethon) et al., Poster number P0088 "Natural history of limb girdle muscular dystrophy R9: two-year follow-up of a European cohort." S Olivier (Atamyo) et al., Poster number P0264

Two communications on Atamyo's LGMD-R9 program will be presented at the ASGCT's Breakthroughs in Muscular Dystrophy Conference, November 19-20, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

"Development of Gene Therapy for LGMD-R9." Oral presentation by E. Gicquel (Genethon), on November 19, 2024, 5:15 p.m. 5:30 p.m. (US CDT), Great Lakes East Ballroom at the Westin Michigan Avenue Hotel. "Overcoming Phenotypic Variability in Dystrophic Models: A Machine Learning Method for Refined Gene Therapy Evaluation." E. Brureau (Genethon) et al. Poster P27. Session on November 16, 2024, 8 a.m. 7 p.m. (US CDT), Great Lakes East Ballroom at the Westin Michigan Avenue Hotel

Publication in Nature Communications of a Next-Generation Gene Therapy Vector for Muscle Diseases, Using AI Predictive Methodology to Improve Efficacy and Safety.

"An engineered AAV targeting integrin alphaV beta 6 presents improved myotropism across species," by Ai Vu Hong (Genethon), et al., was published in Nature Communications (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-52002-4). The paper describes development of the next-generation LICA-1 capsid by Isabelle Richard, Ph.D., Atamyo's Chief Scientific Officer, and her Progressive Muscular Dystrophies Team at Genethon. Atamyo has rights to the LICA-1 capsid for cardiomyopathies indications.

About Atamyo Therapeutics

Atamyo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma focused on the development of a new generation of effective and safe gene therapies for neuromuscular diseases. A spin-off of gene therapy pioneer Genethon, Atamyo leverages unique expertise in AAV-based gene therapy and muscular dystrophies from the Progressive Muscular Dystrophies Laboratory at Genethon. Atamyo's most advanced programs address different forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD), with two clinical-stage programs targeting respectively LGMD2I/R9 and LGMD2C/R5. The name of the company is derived from two words: Celtic Atao which means "Always" or "Forever" and Myo which is the Greek root for muscle. Atamyo conveys the spirit of its commitment to improve the life of patients affected by neuromuscular diseases with life-long efficient treatments. For more information visit www.atamyo.com

