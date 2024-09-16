Oticon Medical is proud to announce that it has been recognized for its Sentio System in the fifth annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards in the category of Auditory Implants: Bone Conduction.

The annual awards program, hosted by Hearing Health Technology Matters (HHTM), celebrates cutting-edge technological advancements and achievements within the hearing industry. This year's program saw numerous pioneering technologies from companies around the globe, competing across eight distinct categories.

"The Innovator Awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the visionaries and companies turning groundbreaking hearing technology into tangible solutions," stated Dr. Robert Traynor, a member of the 2024 Awards judging panel.

"We are delighted to have won the Innovator Award for the Sentio System. It is a fantastic achievement to be not simply awarded but recognized for our commitment to innovation in hearing health technology. This validates our team's hard work and dedication to improving the lives of those with hearing challenges," says René Govaerts, President General Manager, Oticon Medical.

Sentio System is Oticon Medical's first active transcutaneous bone conduction hearing system. The company now offers a complete product portfolio suitable for the diverse reimbursement systems across countries, adaptable to all professionals and their clinical settings, and most importantly, tailors to the needs of all patients and their different indications.

About Oticon Medical

Oticon Medical is a global company in implantable hearing solutions, dedicated to bringing the power of sound to people at every stage of life. For more than a decade, we have made bone anchored hearing systems more accessible by simplifying the treatment for physicians, audiologists, and patients alike.

We believe that patients and hearing care professionals should be able to choose the best possible solution at any time along the patient journey. We call it "Freedom of Choice" and it has always been paramount to Oticon Medical. This is the reason why our solutions are designed to be compatible whenever possible. As a result, an implant from Oticon Medical stands as a true testament to our unwavering lifelong support.

We work collaboratively with professionals to ensure that every solution we create is designed with our users' needs in mind. We have a strong passion to provide innovative solutions and support that enhance quality of life and help people live life to the fullest now and in the future.

Because we know how much sound matters.

About the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

The Hearing Technology Innovator Awards is a global awards program created to honor and recognize innovation within the hearing industry. Learn more at https://hearinghealthmatters.org/hearing-technology-innovator-awards

The Hearing Technology Innovator Awards are a trademark of Hearing Health Technology Matters.

