WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 12:18 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

Merryn Somerset Webb

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares - Dividend Reinvestment

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.075

23

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


