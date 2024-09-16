Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

Certification Underscores Commitment to Providing the Highest Quality Products and Services to Customers

Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, announced today that it has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. It provides a framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their business processes in a documented way for customers and stakeholders. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates an organization's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Aeluma's quality management system, including comprehensive audits of processes, documentation, and overall operational efficiency.

Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. commented, "This certification of Aeluma's quality management system underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers, and demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence." Dr. Klamkin continued, "We look forward to leveraging this certification to enhance our operational processes, reduce risks, and ensure the utmost satisfaction of our customers. This milestone represents an important contribution to our commercialization traction."



About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

