Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") announces the Company has entered into an agreement with Fuse Advisors to provide project, technical and advisory services to advance its Treaty Creek Project, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President & CEO, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Fuse Advisors, a highly skilled and experienced multidisciplinary engineering team. Their expertise will help Tudor refine its vision and strategy to advance the Goldstorm gold-copper project through the scoping process. The primary goal is to define the optimal project from a technical, environmental and economic perspective by completing various trade-off studies and to identify the most suitable engineering firms to partner with to drive the project forward to deliver a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Tudor Gold has also engaged SRK Consulting for preliminary studies on mining methods and critical site locations, including tailings management. Fuse Advisors will help ensure these deliverables are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standard for a PEA."

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

About Fuse Advisors

Fuse Advisors is a boutique consultancy firm, focused on providing value services to the resource sector in Project Management, Technical Services and Advisory. Fuse Advisors develops fit-for-purpose solutions by taking a client-first approach, leveraging our team's experience across the project lifecycle to identify and close gaps present between the silos of Exploration, Engineering, Permitting, Construction and Operations.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

