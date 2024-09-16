Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed a franchisee for Niagara Falls, Ontario for its Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").



"When first acquired, Heal had two locations serving smoothie and acai bowls and did not have a franchising program. Today we have eleven (11) operating locations spanning across three (3) provinces and have signed our 44th franchise agreement. With several units in construction we look forward to opening many more before the year is over. The growth of Heal in the past twelve (12) months has been significant, reminding me of our early success days in building Mucho Burrito and Extreme Pita to hundreds of locations where we experienced similar growth patterns. Our 2025 pipeline of new stores continues to build as franchise agreements are signed along with lease agreements across North America," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Niagara Falls is known for its bustling tourism for its beautiful wine country with thousands of bed and breakfast rooms attracting tens of thousands of tourists from all over Canada and the US on a regular basis. The region is known for its active lifestyle, with numerous parks, trails, and recreational facilities that attract individuals interested in maintaining a healthy diet. Additionally, it has a thriving retail environment and the presence of high-traffic areas such as outlet shopping centers and business districts provide ample opportunities for attracting a steady stream of customers. The combination of these factors makes Niagara Falls a promising market for Heal, catering to the demand for nutritious and convenient food options."

Happy Belly has contractual commitments for 376 units from its area developers in its development pipeline that spans across all seven (7) of its restaurant brands. One hundred (100) of those units are for Heal. Alongside a steady influx of franchisee applications across our portfolio, the company continues to draw on managements 30+ years of franchising success and a proven onboarding framework to drive continued accelerated growth.

"As each store opens across our portfolio, our Happy Belly footprint expands. With five (5) of our restaurant brands currently having store locations under simultaneous construction, we look forward to announcing several openings of multiple brands throughout 2024-2025 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada."

"The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our ability to execute effectively and accelerate the growth of our asset light franchising model. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.