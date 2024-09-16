Denmark's Eurowind Energy has signed a deal for 65 MW of solar in central Portugal, split equally between 11 projects. Construction is expected to begin before the second quarter of 2025. Denmark-based Eurowind Energy has signed a share purchase agreement for 11 solar projects of 5 MW each, all located in the central Portuguese district of Aveiro. The company said the projects are currently at an advanced development stage, with most aggregated in clusters of three, totaling 15 MW. Portuguese solar company Insun is developing the projects. Under the terms of the agreement, the acquisitions will ...

