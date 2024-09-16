Allied Universal Security Professional Frederick Tucker Honored for Life-Saving Actions During Library Shooting

Tucker administered critical first aid, led library visitors to safety, helped save lives

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Frederick Tucker, Allied Universal® security professional, has been honored with the 2023 Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award for his life-saving actions during a shooting at the Nashville Metro Public Library. The award is the highest recognition a security officer can receive for an act of heroism.

Tucker will accept the award on Sept. 22 at the 2024 Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) in Orlando and his story will be featured in the Allied Universal GSX booth #2200.

On August 10, 2023, Tucker was on patrol at the Nashville Public Library and observed several people enter the library, heading to the restrooms. Moments later gunfire was heard from the restroom area and Tucker sprang into action. He directed patrons to take cover under the main library desk until police arrived. Tucker and the library supervisor then entered the restroom, where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Tucker immediately removed his uniform shirt and used it to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

His bravery in the face of danger not only helped keep library visitors away from the gunman, but helped save the gunshot victim's life.

"Security professionals are unsung heroes. Frederick's actions personify the bravery and selflessness our security professionals exhibit on a daily basis in today's volatile society," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Today and every day, we want the world to know about the heroism of our front-line security professionals and thank them for their hard work and dedication. We want them to know that we appreciate them and applaud their heroism and professionalism."

Each year, one security officer is recognized for outstanding service/acts in the security profession through the Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award sponsored by ASIS International, a renowned industry association for the security industry. The award is meant for those who perform heroic acts that involve circumstances where private security officers risk their lives to help save lives and/or property. The award nominees must be employed as security officers with a contract security company.

