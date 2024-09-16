Dermablend Professional Launches Dermablend Professional Skincare, Ideal Skincare for Balancing Sensitive Skin's Microbiome

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Dermablend Professional, the #1 dermatologist-recommended coverage brand, announces the launch of Dermablend Professional Skincare, an all-new collection ideal for sensitive skin. This new collection is formulated to strengthen, balance and protect the skin's microbiome with a proprietary blend of prebiotic and probiotic extracts. The innovative skincare line hits the market with a cleanser and daily moisturizer, both safe for all skin types.

Dermablend Professional Skincare

Dermablend Professional Skincare launches with two clean, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic formulas safe for even the most sensitive skin: Prebiotic Gentle Foaming Cleanser to gently remove impurities and excess oil from the skin and Prebiotic Daily Moisturizer to restore skin's moisture levels and strengthen the skin's barrier.

"We are so excited to be expanding the Dermablend vision with the launch of Dermablend Professional Skincare, focused on restoring and balancing the skin's microbiome," says Angela Ferguson, senior brand manager. "Since 1981, Dermablend has created skin-respecting formulations for people with skin indications including rosacea, eczema and others, and our new skincare collection is no different."

The combination of prebiotics and probiotics, a new innovation in skincare formulation, helps to increase the levels of good bacteria on the skin's surface, ensuring the skin has everything it needs to keep its barrier intact and microbiome balanced.

A study in Nature Reviews Microbiology showed that a balanced microbiome is an important factor in long-term skin health, as an unbalanced microbiome can lead to unwanted skin indications including acne and eczema. The combination of pre- and probiotics in the Dermablend Professional Skincare formulas, along with a gentle exfoliant, powerful skin hydrator and skin-smoothing ceramides, makes these products ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Each product in this exciting new collection is formulated with:

Chicory-root derived inulin , a prebiotic proven to improve skin flora and promote skin's healthy appearance

Fermented probiotic lactobacillus to help calm and support the skin barrier and normalize skin's microbiome

Antioxidant-rich hibiscus extrac t, a gentle exfoliant which promotes cell regeneration for smooth and healthy-looking skin

Hyaluronic Acid , a powerfully restorative skin hydrator

Skin-smoothing and barrier-strengthening ceramides

"We really wanted to translate Dermablend's mission since its inception - products that meet dermatology standards for all skin - into our new collection," says Donna McCann, director of research development at Dermablend. "The combination of prebiotic and probiotic ingredients with longtime skin-loving ingredients to create these formulas are a game-changer for those with sensitive skin."

Dermablend's high-quality formulas were originally created by husband-and-wife team Dr. Craig, a dermatologist, and Flori Roberts to provide solutions safe for all skin types, tones and conditions that skincare could not solve. As skincare ingredients and formulation possibilities have evolved, the brand has stepped into the skincare realm. Known worldwide for their superior coverage cosmetics, all Dermablend Professional and Dermablend Professional Skincare products are certified cruelty-free by PETA.

Dermablend's new Prebiotic Gentle Foaming Cleanser and Prebiotic Daily Moisturizer retail for $32 and $39, respectively, and are available for purchase now at Amazon and Dermablend.com and will be available at Macy's later this Fall.

ABOUT DERMABLEND PROFESSIONAL SKINCARE

Dermablend Professional Skincare, from Dermablend Professional, the #1 dermatologist-recommended coverage brand, is formulated for sensitive skin, featuring a blended collection of prebiotic and probiotic extracts that strengthen, balance and protect skin's microbiome, no matter your skin type, tone or condition. Providing instant, powerful results you can see, all Dermablend Professional Skincare is dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, sensitive skin tested, allergy tested, fragrance-free and PETA-certified cruelty-free.

