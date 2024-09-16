Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
16.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
REXAS Finance: Tokenize Real World Assets Everything, Everywhere

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Rexas Finance has launched its platform on September 8, 2024, to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs). The project launch marks a significant moment for investors looking to engage with the future of asset management.

RWA Tokenization

Real-world Asset tokenization can, therefore, be described as the process of representing ownership rights to physical or traditional assets in tokens on a blockchain.

Moreover, this process results in fractional ownership, which means that assets that may have been considered illiquid or owned by the HNWs are now made available to the common people to have partial ownership of assets. Tokenization extends to sectors ranging from real estate to art, commodities to intellectual property, and much more in the quest to open up a new world of investment.

Rexas Finance - The Future of RWA Tokenization

Focusing on the principles of RWA, Rexas Finance introduces a system for employing blockchain technology to tokenize physical assets, such as real estate, gold, and other commodities. This transformation enables ownership of such assets to become digitalized, effectively turning them into transactions as easily as a button.

Incorporating artificial intelligence in the platform promotes these transactions' transparency, security, and effectiveness, redesigning the overall asset management across the global environment.

Features of Rexas Finance

In addition to basic tokenization, Rexas Finance has many functions that can be useful in situations that occur in the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Rexas

Token Builder is a no-code, especially for people from different backgrounds, that helps them tokenize their assets.

Furthermore, the Rexas Launchpad is an additional feature that allows crypto projects to perform an Initial Coin Offering to attract funds from the platform, thus increasing the convenience of the ecosystem.

All-in-all, Rexas Finance project provides more benefits for all early RXS investors, through its continuous developments and updates on the platform.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com
Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf
Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Media Contact:

Leo Gabriel
pr@rexas.com

SOURCE: Rexas Finance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
