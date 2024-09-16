Elektros, Inc.: Elektros and Next Realm AI to Revolutionize Energy Efficiency in Data Centers with Renewable Power Solutions

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging force in electric mobility, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Next Realm AI to spearhead renewable energy innovations tailored for the data center industry.

As global AI adoption accelerates, so does the demand for reliable and sustainable energy solutions. AI workloads are rapidly increasing, and data centers are expected to consume up to 13% of global electricity by 2030 (Nature). Elektros and Next Realm AI are stepping in to address this challenge by focusing on solar energy integration and advanced battery storage systems. Lithium from Elektros' own mining operations will be used to power these initiatives, creating an end-to-end renewable energy ecosystem for AI-driven data centers.

This partnership is not only focused on renewable energy solutions but also aims to enhance AI-driven energy management systems. Next Realm AI will develop cutting-edge smart grids that optimize energy usage, distribute renewable energy more effectively, and improve the overall reliability of data center infrastructures.

In addition to driving innovation in energy management, this collaboration is set to establish new governance standards in the AI and renewable energy space. Next Realm AI will lead the creation of an advisory board consisting of industry experts to shape the future of sustainable data center operations.

By combining AI with renewable energy, this alliance positions itself at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry, balancing the explosive growth of AI technology with a commitment to environmental responsibility. Looking ahead, Elektros and Next Realm AI aim to scale these sustainable solutions globally, setting new benchmarks for energy-efficient, AI-powered infrastructure that will shape the future of data centers.

About Next Realm AI



Next Realm AI is a New York based innovation lab and consulting firm focused on commercial development of next generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing. https://nextrealm.ai

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

