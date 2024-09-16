Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration to Commence Drilling

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained HD Drilling Services, based out of Winnemucca, Nevada, to undertake the upcoming drill program at the Jewel Ridge Project, Nevada. Drilling is expected to commence the week of September 23rd, 2024, when the BLM has provided written confirmation that the reclamation bond has been received.

"We are very eager to get this long-awaited program started. A lot of hard work has gone into correlating all the data we have obtained through various work programs of our own and those of our neighbors over the last two years," stated Mike England, CEO and President of Golden Lake.

The initial phase one program is expected to consist of drilling a minimum of 4 high priority holes covering approximately 1,700 meters (5,000 feet) using a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill. Details of the targets to be drilled in this program can be found on our website at https://www.goldenlakex.com/jewelridge.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

