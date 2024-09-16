Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (FSE: 7S50) (OTCQB: GNRGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the relogging of a previously drilled holes and infilled samples sent for assay at its Topley Richfield Project in British Columbia.

The decision to re-examine drill hole was made as part of the Company's efforts to maximize exploration data and enhance its understanding of mineralization. New zones of interest were identified during the relogging that were not previously sampled. A total of 156 new samples were taken outboard of previous identified "zones" in favourably altered peripheral shears. Chalcopyrite was noted that was not previously sampled and has been submitted for assay.

Figure 1: Cross section of drill holes from 2022.

Photo 1: Infilled sampling from hole TR22-03.

Michael Curtis, President and CEO, commented, "Relogging this hole allowed us to discover zones that may have been overlooked. We are excited to see the results from the 156 new samples and believe this will provide more accurate data to guide future exploration."

The samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Kamloops for geochemical analysis, with assay results expected soon. These results will help guide the next steps in advancing the Topley Richfield Project, aligning with General Copper Gold's mission of unlocking the full potential of its exploration assets.

Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on discovering and developing copper and gold resources in North America. The Company's flagship Topley Richfield Project is situated in a prolific mining district, with a strategy to deliver shareholder value through systematic exploration.

