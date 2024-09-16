MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest connectivity products at Stand C83, during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Frankfurt, Germany from September 23 to 25, 2024.

MACOM's extensive portfolio spans a wide range of optical and copper connectivity solutions, including high-speed optical receiver solutions, state-of-the-art lasers, laser and modulator drivers, optical clock recovery (OCR) modules, optical post amplifiers, photodiodes and transimpedance amplifiers and advanced clock and data recovery integrated circuits.

What to Expect at ECOC2024: MACOM will host live demonstrations and present advanced semiconductor solutions that are helping to shape the future of high speed connectivity. Highlights include:

200G per Lane High Performance Analog Products: These products support both optical and copper connectivity, enhancing network flexibility and performance to 1.6T speeds.

These products support both optical and copper connectivity, enhancing network flexibility and performance to 1.6T speeds. 800G Innovations and QSFP112 Solutions: Experience the company's latest advancements in high-speed data transmission technologies at 100G per lane.

Experience the company's latest advancements in high-speed data transmission technologies at 100G per lane. 25G PON Designs : Explore new developments in Passive Over Network technology designed for next-generation broadband.

: Explore new developments in Passive Over Network technology designed for next-generation broadband. FMCW LiDAR and 25G/50G Optical Automotive Ethernet: Discover innovative solutions in automotive networking and sensor technology.

Discover innovative solutions in automotive networking and sensor technology. PCIe-over-Fiber: See how PCIe technology is being extended over fiber optics for low latency longer reach applications.

See how PCIe technology is being extended over fiber optics for low latency longer reach applications. MACOM PURE DRIVE Transimpedance Amplifiers and Laser Drivers: Tailored to provide efficient interconnect linear pluggable optics (LPO) solutions for data centers, enterprise and telecom.

Tailored to provide efficient interconnect linear pluggable optics (LPO) solutions for data centers, enterprise and telecom. High Performance Linear Equalizers: Designed for Ethernet, InfiniBand, and Fibre Channel applications, supporting 100 Gbps to 1.6 Tbps Active Copper Cables.

ECOC2024 Information: Venue: Congress Center Messe, Frankfurt, Germany Date/Time: Monday, September 23: 9:30 to 17:00 Tuesday, September 24: 9:30 to 17:00 Wednesday, September 25: 9:30 to 16:00

For more information about ECOC2024, visit Home ECOC 2024

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

