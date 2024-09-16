Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 37, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 9, 2024, and September 13 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.
The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).
The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.
Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):
Weighted average price per day (SEK):
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
September 9, 2024
54,000
319.0152
17,226,821
September 10, 2024
54,000
320.0826
17,284,460
September 11, 2024
54,000
322.7391
17,427,911
September 12, 2024
54,000
321.7781
17,376,017
September 13, 2024
54,000
320.3011
17,296,259
Total accumulated during week 37, 2024
270,000
320.7832
86,611,468
Total accumulated during the buyback program
3,456,000
295.2896
1,020,520,926
All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on September 13, 2024, to 3,456,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.
The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.
For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
