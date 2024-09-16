Envertech says it has developed microinverters for PV systems supporting up to 60 modules, allowing up to four modules per unit with separate maximum power point tracking. From pv magazine Germany China-based power electronics manufacturer Envertech has developed new microinverters for residential PV systems with up to 60 modules. Envertech said the microinverters offer advantages in fire protection, installation, yield, maintenance, and service life. It said each module has its own maximum power point tracking (MPPT), which improves electricity output in shaded areas. In contrast, string inverters ...

