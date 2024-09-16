Gladstone Investment Corporation Exits its Investment in Nth Degree, Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today the sale of its portfolio company Nth Degree, Inc. ("Nth Degree") to Shamrock Capital. As a result of this transaction, Gladstone Investment realized a significant capital gain on its remaining equity position. Gladstone Investment originally acquired Nth Degree in 2015, sold a majority of its equity position in 2019, and subsequently invested additional equity and debt in 2023 to facilitate Nth Degree's acquisition of Exposition Holdings, LLC d/b/a Fern Exposition Services.

Nth Degree, headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a market-leading provider of exhibit management services and event services to clients across the globe.

"Gladstone Investment has enjoyed a strong partnership with Nth Degree and its talented management team over many years. We are proud to have supported the business through a period of transformation and growth, both organically and through acquisition," said Mitchell Grant, Director of Gladstone Investment. "The entire Nth Degree management team has achieved outstanding results in growing the business and we wish them continued success."

"With the sale of Nth Degree and from inception in 2005, we have exited 31 of our management supported buy-outs, generating significant net realized gains on these investments," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment. "Our fund strategy is to realize gains on equity, while also generating strong current income during the investment period from debt investments alongside our equity investments. This provides meaningful value to our shareholders with potential stock appreciation and dividend growth."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Nth Degree and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Nth Degree to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

