Med Holdings Group Inc. Formerly Yuka Group Announces Expansion Plans and New Business Initiatives

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Med Holdings Group Inc. (YUKA), the parent company of Medsmart Wellness Centers, is excited to announce significant expansion plans as part of its continued growth in the longevity medicine space. Having operated successfully for two years and generating close to $2 million annually, Med Holdings Group Inc. is preparing to extend its footprint with new locations in Coral Gables, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa.

This expansion will increase the company's revenue potential, adding to the already solid financial base. The current staff at Medsmart Wellness Centers has the capability to train and manage personnel in the new locations, allowing the company to expedite the opening process while maintaining efficiency. This strategic approach eliminates the need for a large-scale hiring push, ensuring the expansion is streamlined and cost-effective.

"Longevity medicine has become a buzzword, with cutting-edge science and innovative business models revolutionizing how we approach aging and wellness," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. "It's a field that has captured the attention of everyone, from the wealthy elite to everyday individuals seeking to optimize their health and extend their lifespan. We're excited to play a key role in this transformative industry."

In addition to its geographic expansion, Med Holdings Group Inc. has developed a unique licensing agreement aimed at physician offices with patient bases of 4,000 to 5,000. This agreement enables these offices to add a new revenue stream with minimal expense during the transition, benefitting both their business and Med Holdings Group.

Looking ahead, Med Holdings Group Inc. is also exploring expansion into the spa industry, specifically targeting establishments that lack a medical component. This initiative will further diversify the company's portfolio and provide additional revenue opportunities.

**About Med Holdings Group Inc.**

Med Holdings Group Inc. is a forward-thinking company specializing in longevity medicine through its Medsmart Wellness Centers. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by offering innovative solutions to enhance health, wellness, and quality of life.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

