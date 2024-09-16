Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Med Holdings Group Inc. Formerly Yuka Group Announces Expansion Plans and New Business Initiatives

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Med Holdings Group Inc. (YUKA), the parent company of Medsmart Wellness Centers, is excited to announce significant expansion plans as part of its continued growth in the longevity medicine space. Having operated successfully for two years and generating close to $2 million annually, Med Holdings Group Inc. is preparing to extend its footprint with new locations in Coral Gables, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa.

Body Composition

Body Composition
Dexa Scan

This expansion will increase the company's revenue potential, adding to the already solid financial base. The current staff at Medsmart Wellness Centers has the capability to train and manage personnel in the new locations, allowing the company to expedite the opening process while maintaining efficiency. This strategic approach eliminates the need for a large-scale hiring push, ensuring the expansion is streamlined and cost-effective.

"Longevity medicine has become a buzzword, with cutting-edge science and innovative business models revolutionizing how we approach aging and wellness," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. "It's a field that has captured the attention of everyone, from the wealthy elite to everyday individuals seeking to optimize their health and extend their lifespan. We're excited to play a key role in this transformative industry."

In addition to its geographic expansion, Med Holdings Group Inc. has developed a unique licensing agreement aimed at physician offices with patient bases of 4,000 to 5,000. This agreement enables these offices to add a new revenue stream with minimal expense during the transition, benefitting both their business and Med Holdings Group.

Looking ahead, Med Holdings Group Inc. is also exploring expansion into the spa industry, specifically targeting establishments that lack a medical component. This initiative will further diversify the company's portfolio and provide additional revenue opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

Med Holdings Group Inc.
Jessica Miller
786-438-3100
Info@medholdingsgroup.com
www.medholdingsgroup.com
www.medsmartcenters.com

**About Med Holdings Group Inc.**

Med Holdings Group Inc. is a forward-thinking company specializing in longevity medicine through its Medsmart Wellness Centers. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by offering innovative solutions to enhance health, wellness, and quality of life.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact Information

Jessica Miller
CEO
info@medholdingsgroup.com
786-438-3100

Related Files

Med holdings board meets to plan 5 new locations for medsmart wellness centers in Orlando tampa boca raton and west palm beach

Related Images

Body Composition

Body Composition
Dexa Scan

Consultation

Consultation
Doctor Bruce

Medsmart Wellness Centers

Medsmart Wellness Centers
Logo

Aventura Magazine

Aventura Magazine
special offers

SOURCE: Med Holdings Group Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.