Litum's Infant Security RTLS With 'Little Tag' Delivers Precise Tracking and Protection for Infants in Hospitals

Litum's new Infant Security solution, driven by real-time location technology, features the "Little Tag" for newborns, helping prevent mismatches and abductions in healthcare facilities.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), is pleased to announce the launch of its advanced indoor location solution, Infant Security RTLS, featuring the new "Little Tag" designed for newborns. Available as a service, Infant Security RTLS addresses the longstanding challenge of newborn safety in healthcare facilities, significantly reducing the risk of mismatches and abductions.

Infant Security RTLS ensures only authorized individuals can move infants from a protected unit to other areas of the hospital. By pairing the "Little Tag" with a corresponding tag worn by the mother and authorized nurses, the system creates a secure link that prevents mismatches and unauthorized removals. Continuous monitoring, temporary pairings for transfers, and stringent discharge protocols further reduce the risk of abductions or accidental mix-ups, providing hospitals with comprehensive coverage that safeguards both infants and families.

About the size of a half-dollar coin, the "Little Tag" is a lightweight, hypoallergenic wearable device, designed specifically for newborns. It integrates seamlessly with Litum's RTLS platform, utilizing Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technologies to provide precise location tracking and robust security features.

With Litum's Infant Security solution, you will have access to:

Precise and Future-Proof Location Technology: Litum's UWB technology provides sub-meter location accuracy, which is vital in abduction cases where every second matters. Additionally, the system's immediate alerting system, geofencing capabilities, and access control features enable prompt detection and intervention in high-risk situations.

Scalable Healthcare Portfolio with Subscription: Deployments can expand to integrate other healthcare solutions such as staff duress, staff workflow, and patient flow from Litum's healthcare portfolio, enhancing safety and efficiency under a product-as-a-service model.

Integration with LenelS2 OnGuard®:Full compatibility with the LenelS2 OnGuard® access control system ensures the Infant Security RTLS works smoothly within broader hospital security systems.

"Our location-based solution with the new 'Little Tag' is a game-changer for safeguarding infants in hospitals," said Ozgur Ulku, CEO of Litum. "It enhances safety while integrating effortlessly into current hospital systems, making it the most effective and reliable solution available. Quite simply, there's nothing like it on the market."

Litum's Infant Security solution also offers flexible payment options and comprehensive hardware packages, ensuring quick deployment and continuous support to strengthen hospital safety measures and provide peace of mind to both staff and families.

