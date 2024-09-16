Imagine This to Showcase Innovative Marketing Solutions at G2E 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Imagine This, the casino industry's #1 revenue-generating gifting program, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024, taking place from October 7-10 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a pioneer in the Casino Continuity Program, Imagine This will be showcasing the #1 casino revenue-driving marketing program to over 350 exhibitors from around the world.

Experience Innovation at G2E 2024 - Booth #5540

Based in Irvine, CA, Imagine This is comprised of highly qualified and experienced casino professionals with the promise to deliver the best-in-class promotional gifting service. Since 1999, Imagine This has partnered with over 350 casinos on their signature Continuity Gift Program and has proven results without fail every time. Over the years, Imagine This has helped its clients achieve over $4 billion in incremental revenue and profit by utilizing their customized program.

Imagine This invites attendees to visit their booth to explore some of their latest product offerings for the Casino Continuity Program. The program is specifically designed to drive revenue and profit for their clients, using data-driven strategies to optimize player satisfaction and performance. The Imagine This team will be on hand to discuss their data-driven, 100% risk-free program.

Imagine This will be featuring some of their newest exclusive brand partnerships with Tommy Bahama, Wolfgang Puck, Vince Camuto, Paris Hilton, and Nine West. Attendees will also get to check out their brands, Parini and Bella Russo, which are recognized for their strong and long-lived track record of being successful program drivers. Imagine This has the most trusted and highest-performing brands in the casino industry, and they are constantly striving to deliver the best results.

Join Imagine This for "The Party 2024"

In addition to showcasing its products and program, Imagine This is excited to host "The Party 2024," an exclusive after-party event on October 8th after G2E 2024 at the KAOS nightclub. This annual gathering provides a unique opportunity for networking and celebrating with industry peers. Attendees can expect an evening filled with entertainment, refreshments, and the chance to build meaningful connections with most of their clients.

