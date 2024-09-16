Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
ONI Expands Horizons: Entering the Lipid Nanoparticle Research Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / ONI, a leader in super-resolution microscopy technology, is excited to announce its strategic entry into the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research sector. This move showcases ONI's commitment to driving innovation in therapeutic delivery systems crucial for mRNA vaccines, gene therapies, and personalized medicine.

Lipid nanoparticles represent a groundbreaking approach to encapsulating and delivering various therapeutic agents, including sensitive drugs and genetic materials. These spherical structures protect their cargo from degradation and ensure precise delivery to target cells by merging with membranes of desired cells. With the rapid expansion of LNP applications, particularly in the development of mRNA vaccines, ONI recognizes the need for enhanced tools to support this evolving field.

To address the complexities of LNP research, ONI is leveraging its cutting-edge Nanoimager technology, which provides super-resolution microscopy capabilities. This advanced imaging solution offers insights into LNPs at the nanoscale, revealing critical details about their content, stability, interactions and targeting efficiency. By incorporating super-resolution microscopy, ONI aims to overcome key challenges in LNP research, including formulation consistency, scalability, and detailed cellular tracking.

"ONI pioneered the first end-to-end SMLM solution for extracellular vesicles, which enabled us to quickly transition to studying lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)," said Dr Jason Jell, Vice President of Marketing at ONI. "It's clear that LNPs are increasingly vital for vaccines, gene therapies, small molecules and more, but advancements in characterization tools are needed to optimize delivery, stability, and uptake. We believe our technologies are key to driving innovation, improving clinical trial success, and making more effective therapies available to patients."

To showcase the transformative potential of the Nanoimager in LNP research, ONI will host a Live Virtual LNP Demo, allowing participants to experience its capabilities firsthand. Additionally, ONI will present a webinar titled "Why SMLM for LNP Research?" to explore the benefits of super-resolution microscopy in advancing LNP studies.

For more information, please visit oni.bio/lnp-hub

Contact Information

Carolyn Hartmann
Director of Product Marketing
chartmann@oni.bio
1.631.879.7359

SOURCE: ONI

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
