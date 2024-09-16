Slam Dunk Attorney Injury Lawyers: Slam Dunk Attorney Announces Survivors Speak Scholarship

The firm invites students to apply for a new scholarship valued at $2,500.

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Catastrophic injuries can permanently impact victims' lives and their families. These accidents can leave survivors with temporary or permanent disabilities, a reduced ability to work, and new limitations. However, Slam Dunk Attorney knows that survivors and their families can find new ways to overcome the challenge of living with their injuries.









The firm wants to celebrate those people who've come away from a catastrophic injury accident with a new perspective on life. The Survivors Speak: Catastrophic Injuries That Changes Lives scholarship promises $2,500 in financial aid to a student whose ingenuity and perseverance make them stand out from the crowd.

The firm encourages any incoming or current college student who's overcome a catastrophic injury, or has an immediate family member who overcame a catastrophic injury, or has an immediate family member whose life was lost due to a catastrophic incident, to apply for support. Students must create either a video or a written essay going into detail about:

The nature of their accident or the nature of their immediate family member's accident

The nature of the catastrophic injuries

The steps they've taken to overcome those injuries' impact on their daily life or the steps they've taken to overcome the change on their daily life due to an immediate family member's catastrophic accident

Slam Dunk Attorney requests that videos remain between one and two minutes in length. Students who choose to submit written essays may write essays up to 1,000 words long. The firm allows limited use of AI in video creation but will not accept written essays produced with AI.

Students can visit the Survivors Speak: Catastrophic Injuries That Change Lives Scholarship page for more information about the scholarship's application requirements.

Applicants have until January 31, 2025, to complete either a video or written essay about their experience with catastrophic injuries. The firm's scholarship selection committee will not consider applications submitted after this deadline passes.

We wish students the best of luck as they complete their scholarship applications and look forward to learning about how the next generation has already fought to overcome life-changing challenges.

About Slam Dunk Attorney

Slam Dunk Attorney wants to make sure Georgia residents have every opportunity to get the justice they deserve after serious accidents. This diverse team of attorneys does everything in its power to ensure clients have access to the treatment - and financial support - they need to get back on their feet.

Clients can trust Slam Dunk Attorney to discuss their cases transparently and clearly. The team doesn't rely on eye-watering results to sell its services. Instead, it encourages clients to connect with trial-motivated lawyers who can update them about their cases' week-to-week developments.

Ready to learn more about Slam Dunk Attorney? Book a free case evaluation with the firm today.

