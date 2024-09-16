Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veho Enterprise Sales and Safety Operations Leaders Alexia McLaughlin and Melissa Gresham Named Recipients of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in the supply chain network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Veho, the company revolutionizing shipping, delivery, and returns for the modern economy, today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Alexia McLaughlin and Melissa Gresham, Ph.D., CSP, as winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award.

"Both Alexia and Melissa exemplify the exceptional talent we have at Veho," said Deborah Surrette, Chief Commercial Officer, Veho. "Alexia is an extraordinary sales leader who has the ability to combine solid experience and subject matter expertise with a high degree of emotional intelligence allowing her to lead her people to great performance. Melissa's unique background and unwavering dedication to safety have been instrumental in building a strong safety culture and ensuring our operations run smoothly. We are a high-growth company with high standards, and both Alexia and Melissa are building and enabling their teams to reach and exceed those expectations. It's truly a privilege to count them among our stars at Veho."

Alexia McLaughlin, Head of Enterprise Sales at Veho, has been recognized in the Rising Star category for her pivotal role in expanding Veho's market reach and transforming its internal operations. Joining Veho as its first full-time sales representative, Alexia spearheaded the company's expansion into new retail segments, onboarding major brands and driving significant revenue growth. Her strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in Veho's rapid expansion and success.

Melissa Gresham, Director of Safety at Veho, has been honored in the Trailblazers category and as an Honorable Mention for her exceptional contributions to safety and risk management in the supply chain industry. With a military aviation and corporate safety background, Melissa brings a unique perspective and expertise to Veho. Her focus on proactive initiatives, building a strong safety culture, and aligning safety language with operational language has significantly enhanced Veho's safety program.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Veho
Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers, Veho is reinventing logistics, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho's technology platform removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Veho
veho@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Veho



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.