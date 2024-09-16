Veho Enterprise Sales and Safety Operations Leaders Alexia McLaughlin and Melissa Gresham Named Recipients of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in the supply chain network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Veho , the company revolutionizing shipping, delivery, and returns for the modern economy, today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Alexia McLaughlin and Melissa Gresham, Ph.D., CSP, as winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award.

"Both Alexia and Melissa exemplify the exceptional talent we have at Veho," said Deborah Surrette, Chief Commercial Officer, Veho. "Alexia is an extraordinary sales leader who has the ability to combine solid experience and subject matter expertise with a high degree of emotional intelligence allowing her to lead her people to great performance. Melissa's unique background and unwavering dedication to safety have been instrumental in building a strong safety culture and ensuring our operations run smoothly. We are a high-growth company with high standards, and both Alexia and Melissa are building and enabling their teams to reach and exceed those expectations. It's truly a privilege to count them among our stars at Veho."

Alexia McLaughlin, Head of Enterprise Sales at Veho, has been recognized in the Rising Star category for her pivotal role in expanding Veho's market reach and transforming its internal operations. Joining Veho as its first full-time sales representative, Alexia spearheaded the company's expansion into new retail segments, onboarding major brands and driving significant revenue growth. Her strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in Veho's rapid expansion and success.

Melissa Gresham, Director of Safety at Veho, has been honored in the Trailblazers category and as an Honorable Mention for her exceptional contributions to safety and risk management in the supply chain industry. With a military aviation and corporate safety background, Melissa brings a unique perspective and expertise to Veho. Her focus on proactive initiatives, building a strong safety culture, and aligning safety language with operational language has significantly enhanced Veho's safety program.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers, Veho is reinventing logistics, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho's technology platform removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com.

