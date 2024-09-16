Microblink Launches the EmpowerID Program to Promote Identity Access for All

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Microblink, a global leader in AI-powered identity verification solutions, today announced the launch of the EmpowerID Program, a new initiative designed to promote identity access for all. The program provides up to 10 startups serving marginalized communities with six months of free access to Microblink's identity verification solutions, followed by lifetime tiered discounts.









EmpowerID aligns with the principles of International Identity Day (ID Day), celebrated on September 16th, which emphasizes the importance of having a legally recognized identity. The program supports startups that focus on providing services to marginalized communities, including people of color, low/no-income populations, and LGBTQIA+ groups. The goal is to remove financial barriers and ensure that all individuals can access essential services that rely on identity verification.

"We are proud to launch the EmpowerID Program to support digital identity inclusion," said Hartley Thompson, President, Identity at Microblink. "Everyone deserves access to secure, reliable identity verification, regardless of their background. By empowering startups that serve marginalized communities, we are taking an active step toward promoting equality and accessibility in the digital world."

Key Benefits of the EmpowerID Program:

Six months of free access to BlinkID and other Microblink products.

Tiered lifetime discounts

Tailored technical support to ensure seamless integration and optimal user experience.

Startups selected for the program will also receive guidance from Microblink's technical team to integrate identity verification into their platforms and services, ensuring that they can provide secure, compliant solutions for their communities.

How to Apply:

The EmpowerID Program is now accepting applications. Startups whose primary mission is to serve marginalized communities, or are founded by individuals from these communities, are encouraged to apply.

About Microblink:

Microblink is a global leader in AI-powered identity verification technology. With solutions like BlinkID, BlinkCard, and BlinkID Verify, Microblink helps businesses streamline identity verification, protect users, and reduce fraud. The company is committed to promoting a more inclusive digital world by providing solutions that serve people from all walks of life.

