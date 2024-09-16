Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
16.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
ICS.cx Announces New Customer Journey Mapping Service

Why AI is Most Powerful With a Comprehensive Customer Journey

MEDFORD LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / ICS.cx announces its new Customer Journey Mapping Service to help companies define their customer journeys and establish procedures that continually improve them. ICS consultants will work with clients' Executive, Customer Service, Marketing and Sales leaders to map the ideal Customer Journey from brand awareness to testing to adoption to support to recommending the company's products and services.

"Businesses stand before the greatest opportunity in history," says Ken Kiernan, president of ICS.cx. "Companies have long defined themselves by their technology - from ships to rails to the Internet. Today, though, companies are defined by relationships: the number one challenge is marketing. By mapping the Customer Journey, companies can now define ideal customer experiences, build AI-assisted processes to support them, and powerfully attract and retain customers for new generations of products and services."

"Once a company has mapped its Customer Journey," says Kiernan, "it can optimize its processes with new AI technology. As Seneca once said, 'If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.' The same applies to AI: if your company has not plotted its Customer Journey, new tools will not make a difference. Sometimes, the haphazard application of AI even degrades the customer experience."

When applied to a Customer Journey Map, AI can personalize customer experiences, provide real-time, context-aware responses, and automate routine tasks that take customer relationships to a new level by anticipating customer needs and communicating in preferred channels.

AI can revolutionize the Customer Journey by offering unparalleled levels of personalization, efficiency, predictive capabilities, and support. Through advanced data analysis, automation, and intelligent systems, AI enables ICS customers to tailor their offerings to individual needs, streamline processes, anticipate customer expectations, and provide meaningful connections that drive brand loyalty.

Companies interested in creating a Customer Journey Map can contact ICS through www.ics.cx/contact.

About ICS.cx
Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience (CX) systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx integrates solutions from multiple leading CX suppliers and operates the ICS Workforce Management cloud service that applies AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 10,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao
jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ICS.cx

